Cabinet increases paddy MSP to 2,183 per quintal, moong dal sees highest hike

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2023 02:38 PM IST

The Union cabinet has approved increased MSP for Kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24.

The Union cabinet has approved increased MSP for Kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24. This move is to ensure remunerative prices to growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification," said Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

The Union cabinet approved 143 hike in paddy MSP to 2,183 per quintal for 2023-24. (HT file photo)

The cabinet approved 143 hike in paddy MSP to 2,183 per quintal for 2023-24 and the highest increase in moong MSP at 8,558 per quintal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

HT News Desk

Topics
kharif crop cabinet piyush goyal
