e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Union govt paid Rs 1.65 lakh crore GST compensation to states in FY20: Fin Min

Union govt paid Rs 1.65 lakh crore GST compensation to states in FY20: Fin Min

india Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
Rajeev Jayaswal
Rajeev Jayaswal
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Union government released Rs 1,65,302 crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to states in the previous financial year ended March 31, even as compensation cess collection fell by over 42% that year, a finance ministry statement said on Monday.

“The Central government has recently released GST compensation of Rs 13,806 crore to states for March. Taking this amount into account, entire compensation up to 2019-20 has been released to states,” it said.

The amount of cess collected in the financial year 2019-20 was Rs 95,444 crore, it added. The GST regime was launched on July 1, 2017, that introduced a uniform indirect tax structure across the country by merging various state and local-level levies.

At the time of introducing the new indirect tax regime, the GST law assured state governments a 14% increase in their annual revenue for five years and the Centre committed to meet any shortfall in revenue through the cess levied on luxury goods and sin products such as liquor, cigarettes, aerated water, automobiles, coal and other tobacco commodities.

The finance ministry said the Union government utilised the balance cess amount of previous fiscal years to compensate states for their revenue losses in 2019-20, besides transferring some money from the Consolidated Fund of India.

“To release the compensation for 2019-20, the balance cess amount collected during 2017-18 and 2018-19 was also utilised. In addition, the Centre had transferred Rs. 33,412 crore from Consolidated Fund of India to the Compensation Fund as a part of an exercise to apportion the balance of IGST [integrated GST] pertaining to 2017-18. Inter-state supply of goods or services attracts IGST,” it said.

Inadequate collection of compensation cess has been a major issue. The cess collection is expected to drop even further in the current financial year (2020-21) because the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic saw a 68-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to May 31.

The matter was discussed in the last GST Council meeting on June 12, but it was deferred by a month.

After the council’s meeting, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that on the request of members of the council, it would meet in July to discuss only “one-agenda item” that was paying compensation to states for their shortfall in GST revenue.

“Compensation, which has to be given to states, and, if at all, it results in some kind of borrowing, how and who is going to pay for it,” she had said.

Sitharaman is the chairperson of the apex federal body on indirect tax and finance ministers of states are its members.

Usually, the council’s decisions are unanimous.

Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the financial technology platform ClearTax, said, “The compensation cess was designed to cover any losses that the states may incur due to the implementation of GST. Cess payments to states have been overdue for some time and are being gradually released to states. The state governments are struggling with a dip in revenue collections.

“This release will come in handy for states and reduce their borrowing especially during this time of crisis due to the pandemic. More revenue collections for the past quarter are taking place in July, as the filing of GST returns has picked up. However, there may still be a shortfall and the Centre will have to look at its own fiscal situation closely in the coming months,” he added.

top news
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In