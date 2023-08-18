CAPF not only protecting India but also environment, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are playing a key role in not only securing the country but also protecting the environment, as he planted a Peepal sapling in Greater Noida and helped the forces’ tree plantation drive across the country reach the 40th million mark.

Union home minister Amit Shah being presented with a sapling by Central Reserve Police Force Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen during an event, on Friday (ANI)

Shah also said that climate crisis and global warming were a reality, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking initiatives that helped India become a “leader” in the fight to save the environment from toxic gases and human activities.

The Union minister was addressing a gathering after planting the Peepal sapling at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s Group Centre in Greater Noida.

Terming the plantation drive as the “largest ever” by security forces across the world, Shah said the CAPF seeks to plant a total of 50 million trees by the end of the year.

“It’s a legacy the CAPFs will be leaving for the new generations. Like the internal security challenge, the CAPF jawans treated tree plantation as their duty. They treated trees as their friends; took time out of their busy schedule and took care of them. I believe that we will be able to accomplish the target of five crore (50 million) tree plantation by the end of this year,” he said.

Shah called the tree plantation drive a “Maha Kumbh” for environment protection.

The Union minister had launched the drive on July 12, 2020, and had set a target of 50 million plantations by December 2023. The CAPF comprises the CRPF, BSF, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles.

“When we plant a tree, we give oxygen to the new generation for years. The plant selection under this drive was done after proper research. We decided that trees which have a longer life span like Peepal, Bargad and Jamun should be planted,” he said.

Shah said various initiatives steered or launched by Prime Minister Modi like the International Solar Alliance, Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and as many as eight national missions for the environment were a testimony of his government’s resolve for this subject (climate crisis). Due to these initiatives, the United Nations honoured PM Modi with the ‘Champion of the Earth’ award, he said.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said the forces planted more than 35.5 million saplings collectively across the nation between 2020 and 2022.

“The collective target of planting 1.5 crore (15 million) saplings by all central paramilitary forces was set for the year 2023, taking the total sapling plantation to 5 crore (50 million), which will be an exemplary contribution of the forces to the overall environmental protection efforts of the nation,” the statement said.

“It will also be a symbol of true gratitude to mother earth,” it added.

A plan was chalked out on the plantation of appropriate species in specified sectors and a nodal officer was appointed for the purpose. It was decided that local species should be planted as much as possible, and at least half the total plantation should comprise long-lasting trees, with a lifecycle of 100 years or more. Besides, it was decided that medicinal and environment friendly trees should be preferred as much as possible, the statement said.

The ministry also said that “besides maintaining internal security and upholding the unity and integrity of the country, central forces reiterate their firm dedication towards aligning its future endeavours in tune with environment protection, conservation and preservation”.

Meanwhile, Shah also virtually inaugurated 15 newly constructed buildings at eight different campuses of CRPF.