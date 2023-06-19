‘CM or pilot?’: Shah takes dig at Mann as he targets AAP govt

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the law and order situation in Punjab was deteriorating rapidly but chief minister Bhagwant Mann was more occupied with arranging the state aircraft for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s tours across the country.

Amit Shah (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a rally in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, the senior BJP leader said the AAP government was ignoring the needs of the people of the state. “Sometimes I wonder whether he [Mann] is a CM or a pilot… If Kejriwal has to go to Chennai, then he goes to Delhi in the aircraft to take him to Chennai. If he [Kejriwal] has to go to Kolkata, then again he [Mann] takes the aircraft and take him to Kolkata. His entire time is consumed by Kejriwal’s tours and as a result of this, Punjab’s law and order is going from bad to worse,” he said. Shah said the AAP government failed to curb the drug menace in the state but the BJP-led central government was committed to taking the necessary steps to help the people of the state. “PM has vowed to make the country free of the drugs very soon and uproot the drug trade from Punjab. For this ... an office of NCB will open at Amritsar within a month...,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah said that the state government has failed to fulfill any of its promises. “I have come here to ask Mann and Kejriwal that you had promised ₹1,000 to every woman in the state, but they are still waiting...,” he said.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said Shah was creating a false narrative around the law and order in the state as the BJP was cared of AAP’s popularity. “I want to ask Amit Shah Ji about Manipur which is burning. North East is facing serious problems. What have you done?...”

At a separate rally in Haryana’s Sirsa later, Shah targeted the Congress over corruption, alleging that scams worth ₹12 lakh crore took place under the party-led UPA government at the Centre. “It was a 3D government of darbaris [courtiers], daamad [son-in-law]...you know to who I am referring to...and dealers. Manohar Lal [Khattar] has ended all these three Ds,” he said. Rohtak MLA and Congress’s chief-whip in Haryana assembly BB Batra rejected Shah’s allegations. “During our rule, nine state varsities were established and many medical colleges were set-up. Metro was started in Faridabad and Bahadurgarh and during BJP rule not a single metro line has started,” Batra said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON