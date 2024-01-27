Union min Munda interacts with tribal students invited as special guests for R-day

New Delhi: Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda on Friday interacted with tribal students from across India who were invited as special guests at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. The students were invited to the Union minister’s residence after the Republic Day parade (Twitter/@MundaArjun)

A total of 663 tribal students and teachers, representing 31 states and Union Territories, participated as special guests. The students were invited to the minister’s residence after the Republic Day parade to share their experiences.

Mohammed Adil, a Kashmiri student, said witnessing the grandeur of the tableaus and the valour of the defence forces has been a life-changing experience for him. He said he now has a “newfound belief” in aspiring to such heights where “people who ignore us right now will be the ones clapping for us.”

Anwar Rafique from Ladakh said that the most exciting thing for him was to visit iconic landmarks like the Humayun’s Tomb, previously only accessible through textbooks. He said that this experience marked his first venture beyond his district, let alone his state, opening his eyes to a world beyond his immediate surroundings and giving him hope to do more.

V Karthika from Telangana said that she drew inspiration from witnessing Droupadi Murmu as the President of India, fueling her ambition to become a doctor despite the scarcity of healthcare professionals in her district. She said, “Seeing a tribal woman as the president has given me a lot of hope, now I can dare to dream big.”

BV Lakshmi from Karnataka said he enjoyed watching the Republic Day parade in the winter as it was the first time he had witnessed such cold temperatures.

Union minister Munda took the opportunity to motivate these students, emphasizing their pivotal role in realising the vision of a developed India.

“The Human Development Index of India is not good but only when you (students) move forward will the society move forward and in turn, we will truly become Viksit Bharat,” he said.

“Today at my residence in New Delhi, I had the pleasure of interacting with over 550 tribal students from different parts of the country who are beneficiaries of the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme. These students are currently studying in classes IX and X, and they were invited to participate in the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi,” the Union minister wrote on X.

Of the total 663, 258 girl students and 331 boys participated as special guests along with 74 teachers. These individuals are also beneficiaries of the Pre-Matric Scholarship under the auspices of the tribal affairs ministry.