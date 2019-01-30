Rahul Gandhi ‘a hybrid specimen’, says Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde

In what could stoke another controversy, Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde has called Congress president Rahul Gandhi “a hybrid specimen” that cannot be found in any laboratory in the world.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) does not know this country. He has no clue about religion. Look how they lie. A father who is a Muslim, a mother who is a Christian and the son is supposed to be a Brahmin. How is that even possible? You will not find such a hybrid specimen in any laboratory across the world. You’ll find such specimen in Congress laboratory in this country, where the father & the son are of two different types,” Hegde said at a function in Karnataka’s Karwar, according to news agency ANI.

Hegde, who is known for his inflammatory comments, had on Sunday said that “the hand that touches a Hindu woman must not exist”.

Addressing a function, organised by the Hindu Jagrana Vedike, at Madapura in Somwarpet taluk of Kodaugu district, Hegde also claimed that history had been distorted to claim that the Taj Mahal was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal, and instead it was a Shiva temple called Tejo Mahalaya.

Calling for a fundamental shift in thinking, Hegde said the happenings in society had to be viewed in totality. The question was not which community or caste anybody belonged to. “If anyone touches a Hindu girl then that hand should not exist. This is how history is written” he had said.

Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao who reacted, saying that nothing better could be expected from Hegde, had asked: “What kind of language is this? A Union minister is openly calling for vigilantism. No matter which community, if a woman is harassed then the law must be invoked.”

Hegde, however, dragged Rao’s wife Tabu Rao into the controversy as he reacted to the Congress leader’s remarks.

“I shall definitely answer this guy @dineshgrao’s queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements? I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady.”

