Union minister Anurag Thakur releases government’s 2023 calendar

NEW DELHI: Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday released the government’s 2023 calendar, saying it was not just a collection of photographs but a reminder of the government’s achievements and its plans for the future.

“The calendar is about the achievements of the government and the resolves for the future. The calendar will lay down the roles a citizen has to play for a developed India and we should be proud of our rich and cultural heritage. At the same time, we should be free from the mindset of slavery,” Thakur said at an event to release the calendar which spotlights one sector, ranging from farmer welfare, education and Skill India to Fit India, every month.

This is the first time after two years that the government has resumed publishing the calendar in a physical format. The government will print and circulate nearly 1.1 million copies of the calendar on the theme, ‘New Year, New Resolution’, to government offices across the country down to the panchayat. The 2023 calendar will continue to be available in a digital format as well, he said.

“When we hang it up on our walls, it will remind us of our duties to this country,” Thakur said.