'Union minister can't save his booth': AAP, Congress attack Anurag Thakur

As the BJP lost all five assembly seats which fall in Union minister Anurag Thakur's Hamirpur, the AAP and the Congress raised questions over the performance of the member of Parliament. Referring to his 'Goli maro' speech in Delhi in 2020, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan said the BJP's wave is such that even a Union minister could not save his booth.

"BJP lost all 5 seats in the home district of abusive minister Anurag Thakur. He could not even save his booth. Such is the wave of the BJP. They are celebrating after winning in their stronghold so that people do not understand that they lost in two out of three paces," Naresh Balyan tweeted. Out of the three elections, BJP retained Gujarat, while Himachal Pradesh voted Congress to power and Delhi elected AAP for the first time to rule the civic body.

"Keeping Satyendar Jain in jail for no crime, BJP asks why AAP lost the wards in his constituency. But no one asks why BJP lost in Anurag Thakur and JP Nadda's Himachal Pradesh even after putting all strength," the AAP leader added.

As Anurag Thakur extensively campaigned in Himachal Pradesh, he referred to the work his father Prem Kumar Dhumal did as the chief minister of the state.

भाजपा के इस गालीबाज मंत्री @ianuragthakur के गृह जिले में 5 के सभी 5 सीट पर भाजपा हार गई। अनुराग ठाकुर अपना बूथ भी नही बचा सके। ऐसी लहर है भाजपा की। अपना गढ़ बचा कर जश्न मना रहे ताकि जनता को ये न महसूस होने दे की हम 3 में से 2 जगह हार गए। pic.twitter.com/vLjYZsbqv3 — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) December 9, 2022

In Himachal Pradesh -



Congress wiped out BJP in many districts with latter scoring a zero



Congress won all of those seats where PM Modi campaigned for BJP



BJP scored zero in district Hamirpur, home district of Union Minister 'Goli Maro' wala Anurag Thakur — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) December 9, 2022

Congress's Gaurav Pandhi said Congress won all the seats when PM Modi campaigned and the party wiped out BJP in many districts. "BJP scored zero in district Hamirpur, home district of Union Minister Goli Maro wala Anurag Thakur," he tweeted.

The Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh by winning 40 seats and a vote share of 43 per cent. The BJP won 25 and three seats went to the independents.

Anurag Thakur on Thursday said he accepts people's mandate in Himachal Pradesh. "We fully respect the mandate given to the BJP in Himachal Pradesh. New dimensions of development were established in Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and we hope that the new Congress government will also be dedicated to the development of Himachal," he said.

"Whatever may be the result, we will always remain in the role of a servant in the service of the state with full solidarity as before and will stand for the interests of the state," he said.

