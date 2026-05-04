Aizawl, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday pitched an ambitious plan to position Mizoram as a national leader in Muga silk production.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh announces plan to transform Mizoram into hub of Muga silk production

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Singh, who was on a two-day visit, visited the Sericulture Training Institute at Aizawl's Zemabawk area during the day and inspected the silk reeling factory there.

Addressing farmers and weavers at a function held at STI, Singh said his visit aimed at forging a deeper tie with farmers, not merely delivering official messages.

He highlighted Mizoram's unique position as the only state in the Northeast region that produces all four major silk varieties Muga, Eri, Mulberry and Tasar.

Singh announced that efforts are underway to transform the state into a leader in Muga silk production.

Under the Silk Samagra 2.0 scheme, a significant financial package has been allocated to the state, he said.

According to officials, Rs. 59.74 crore has been allocated to Mizoram under the Silk Samagra 2.0 scheme from 2021-22 to January, 2026 to improve silk production.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh also proposed developing cluster-based farming, citing that he wanted four districts Lunglei, Champhai, Saitual, and Siaha to be designated as Muga-producing districts, while he encouraged other districts to focus on different silk varieties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh also proposed developing cluster-based farming, citing that he wanted four districts Lunglei, Champhai, Saitual, and Siaha to be designated as Muga-producing districts, while he encouraged other districts to focus on different silk varieties. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said the Central Silk Board would extend support to cluster-based initiatives to accelerate farmers' progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the Central Silk Board would extend support to cluster-based initiatives to accelerate farmers' progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Union Minister said Mizoram's climate and soil conditions are highly suitable for sericulture, and expressed satisfaction over the sector's recent growth rate of around 5.5 to 6 per cent annually. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Union Minister said Mizoram's climate and soil conditions are highly suitable for sericulture, and expressed satisfaction over the sector's recent growth rate of around 5.5 to 6 per cent annually. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to him, over 6,000 farmers and nearly 19,000 people across all the 11 districts of the state depend on sericulture as their primary source of livelihood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, over 6,000 farmers and nearly 19,000 people across all the 11 districts of the state depend on sericulture as their primary source of livelihood. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh further called for structured competition among farmers, introduction of performance benchmarks, and incentives for top performers for farmers' progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh further called for structured competition among farmers, introduction of performance benchmarks, and incentives for top performers for farmers' progress. {{/usCountry}}

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He also indicated plans to link local weavers with institutions like the National Institute of Fashion Technology to enhance design, branding and market access.

State Sericulture Minister Lalthansanga, who accompanied the Union minister, acknowledged the benefits of central schemes and stressed the urgent need for infrastructure development in the sericulture sector.

He also sought continued assistance from the Centre.

Lalthansanga pointed out that a processing unit has already been set up under Silk Samagra 2.0, and that cocoons produced in Mizoram are being marketed outside the state.

He also noted that sericulture is a key focus area under the state's flagship programme 'Bana Kaih' or handholding scheme.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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