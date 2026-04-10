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Union minister Jitendra Singh congratulates ISRO on successful completion of IADT-02 Gaganyaan test

The IADT-02 follows the successful completion of the first such test (IADT-01) conducted on August 24, 2025, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 01:09 pm IST
ANI |
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Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Organisation for successfully conducting the second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) for the ambitious Gaganyaan mission, marking a key step towards India's first human spaceflight scheduled next year.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said termed the test as an important milestone towards the readiness for the Gaganyaan mission.(PTI)

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In a post on X, Singh said, "Congratulations #ISRO for the successful accomplishment of Second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) for #Gaganyaan, India's first Human Space flight scheduled next year. The second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) was successfully conducted at Satish Dhawan Space Station, Sriharikota. This marks an important milestone towards the readiness for the Gaganyaan mission."

The parachute-based deceleration system plays a crucial role during the final phase of descent, ensuring the Crew Module lands safely in the sea by reducing its velocity to acceptable limits. The system comprises multiple parachutes, including Apex Cover Separation parachutes, Drogue parachutes, Pilot parachutes, and Main parachutes, all deployed in a precise sequence.

During IADT-01, a simulated Crew Module weighing approximately 4.8 tonnes was dropped from an altitude of around 3 kilometres using the Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter. The test successfully validated the deployment sequence and performance of the parachutes, ultimately reducing the module's touchdown velocity to about 8 metres per second.

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The test also simulated an abort scenario on the launch pad, with onboard avionics triggering the deployment sequence and recording key parameters for analysis. Following splashdown, the module was recovered by naval teams.

The Gaganyaan programme has seen collaboration from multiple agencies, including DRDO, the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and Coast Guard, with more such tests planned to further validate system performance under varying conditions.

 
isro union minister jitendra singh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Union minister Jitendra Singh congratulates ISRO on successful completion of IADT-02 Gaganyaan test
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