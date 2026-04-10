Ex-Congress leader alleges abduction bid by police after being stopped for ‘traffic violation’ in Shimla

A former Congress leader from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Thursday accused the Shimla Police of trying to abduct him on the directions of "some top people in the state government" after he was stopped for "traffic rule violations". Police said Bains' vehicle was stopped as it was equipped with an unauthorised horn, search lights and a flag rod, which were in clear violation of the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act (PTI file photo)

The incident took place near the Congress headquarters here, when the police personnel stopped the vehicle of Yudhveer Singh Bains for checking.

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Bains is being provided X-category CRPF security by the Centre after he alleged a threat to his life from people against whom he has filed a complaint before the Enforcement Directorate.

Irked after being stopped on Thursday, Bains confronted the police, asking them the reason for doing so. He also said he was unwell and needed to visit a hospital.

The police later let him go, bringing an end to the drama, the video of which has gone viral.

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Reacting to the incident, Gaurav Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shimla, said the police team stopped Bains' vehicle as it was equipped with an unauthorised horn, search lights and a flag rod, which were in clear violation of the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

He said that while the police were performing their duty as per the law, it was Bains who refused to cooperate. He even used abusive language as police asked him to remove the hooter, SSP Singh said, adding that they have issued a challan via online mode.

It has come to the notice of the police that Bains also has a case against him with the Vigilance Department, the SSP added.

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Meanwhile, Bains accused the police of chasing him and stopping him from time to time, even following his vehicle till the Haryana border.

He claimed the police have told him that they have been ordered to detain him.

The former Congress leader claimed that he is being targeted as he has filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate against some top people in the government.

In a statement issued after the incident, Bains said he has sent a complaint regarding this matter to the chief secretary, who has forwarded it to the director general of police and the home secretary for further consideration.