 Union minister Pashupati Paras resigns, claims ‘injustice’ in Bihar seat-sharing deal | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Union minister Pashupati Paras resigns, claims ‘injustice’ in Bihar seat-sharing deal

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Mar 19, 2024 12:34 PM IST

His RLJP was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance but was not given any seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Bihar

Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) president Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday resigned from the Modi cabinet, alleging “injustice” after his party was not included in the seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.

Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Kumar Paras. (PTI File Photo)
Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Kumar Paras. (PTI File Photo)

RLJP was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but was not given any seats in the upcoming general elections.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Injustice has been done to us and our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of Union minister,” he said.

The development comes a day after the BJP and its allies announced the seat-sharing details in Bihar. The Chirag Paswan faction has been given five tickets – Hajipur, Jamui, Vaishali, Samastipur and Khagaria.

Paras was unhappy with the BJP’s decision to back his nephew Chirag Paswan – who has floated his own party, the LJP (Ram Vilas) – for Lok Sabha tickets, including from the family bastion of Hajipur. Paras represented the constituency and staked claim to it.

“Yesterday, the NDA alliance announced the list of 40 candidates for Bihar Lok Sabha... Our party had five MPs and I worked with utmost sincerity,” Paras told media persons at the press conference in Delhi.

He and five other RLJP MPs, including his son Prince Raj, had sided with the BJP in 2021 when Chirag Paswan decided to contest the state assembly polls on his own. He was also against the Janata Dal (United) being made part of the NDA in Bihar.

Following a bitter fallout between Chirag and the JD(U), which is also now part of the NDA, Paras and his faction removed Chirag from the position of the parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha and publicly distanced themselves from the feud.

The BJP, which is contesting on 17 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar where polling will be held in seven phases beginning April 19, is yet to comment on Paras’ resignation. The JD(U) will contest on 16, while one seat each has been allocated to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

News / India News / Union minister Pashupati Paras resigns, claims ‘injustice’ in Bihar seat-sharing deal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On