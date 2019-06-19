Union minister Prahlad Patel’s son, others arrested for rioting, attempted murder in Madhya Pradesh

Union minister Prahlad Patel’s son was among seven people arrested on charges of rioting and attempt to murder after a clash between two groups in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur on Monday night, police said.

Prahlad Patel is the Union minister of state for culture (independent charge) in the NDA government.

Police said the clash took place in Gotegaon area of Narsinghpur, some 225km east of Bhopal, in which a home guard sustained bullet injuries after shots were fired during the incident. The home guard has been referred to Jabalpur for treatment.

“Seven people have been arrested, including Prabal Patel, who is the son of Union minister Prahlad Patel, and Monu Patel, who is the son of Narsinghpur MLA Jalam Singh, so far. And we are looking for two others,” Narsinghpur’s superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh said.

An additional force has been sent to Gotegaon after the incident and four teams have been made to make the remaining arrests, the SP added.

Police said an FIR has been registered after Himangshu Rathore lodged a complaint. Rathore has said in his complaint that they were accosted by Prabal Patel and others at Gotegaon while he had his friend Rahul Rajput and several others were returning from a wedding in Kodma village.

Singh said the exact reason for the clash is still not known as detailed statements of those involved could not be taken as all of them had to be taken to the hospital.

“So far, we know that both the sides had a previous enmity and at the time of the incident both sides were in an inebriated state. We are trying to find out what triggered the clash in which people from both sides were injured,” the SP said.

“A cross-complaint on the basis of a statement of people from other side has been lodged,” he said.

