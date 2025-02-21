Jal Shakti minister praises Maha Kumbh arrangements: ‘Only India could have planned such a huge event’

The union minister of Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, praised the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Friday. Union minister of Jal Shakti CR Paatil.(ANI)

Paatil, who arrived at the Maha Kumbh for a holy dip, said that only India could have planned such a huge event this way.

“Even foreigners have expressed their faith by taking a dip here at Maha Kumbh. PM Narendra Modi prioritised the cleaning of Ma Ganga under the Namami Gange Programme,” Paatil told ANI.

"…There is not a trace of garbage here. Only India could have planned such a huge event this way…" he added.

The Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will come to an end on February 26, on Maha Shivratri. Over 50 crore people have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam so far, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Half of India's 110 crore Sanatan followers have immersed themselves, and this number is expected to surpass 60 crore by the final bathing ritual on February 26, an official statement by the Uttar Pradesh government said. It added that this Maha Kumbh has seen the largest participation in any religious, cultural, or social event.

Earlier this week, a controversy erupted after the Central Pollution Control Board told the National Green Tribunal that water at several locations at the Maha Kumbh was contaminated with high levels of faecal coliform and not fit for bathing.

Another report suggested that the biological oxygen demand (BOD) of river water at Sangam was 3.94 milligrams per litre on January 13, when the Maha Kumbh started.

Also Read | UPPCB contradicts CPCB report, says Sangam water fit for bathing

BOD refers to the amount of oxygen required by aerobic microorganisms to break down organic material in a water body. A higher BOD level indicates more organic content in the water. River water is considered fit for bathing if the BOD level is less than 3 milligrams per litre.

The Uttar Pradesh government, however, refuted the report and said that the water at the Sangam in Prayagraj is fit for both ritual drinking (aachman) and bathing.

Maha Kumbh to help state's economy grow: CM Yogi



Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the Maha Kumbh will help the state's economy grow by over ₹3 lakh crore.

Adityanath, speaking during the Question Hour of the budget session of the assembly, said the state was making strides towards the target of a 1 trillion dollar economy.

"The potential of Uttar Pradesh, which the world is witnessing today, can be linked to the Maha Kumbh Mela. The Maha Kumbh alone is going to help the economy of UP grow by over ₹3 lakh crore," he said while responding to a query by Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar.