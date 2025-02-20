UPPCB contradicts CPCB report, says Sangam water fit for bathing

LUCKNOW The UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Wednesday submitted a fresh report on the water quality at the Sangam in Prayagraj, claiming it fit for bathing, in contradiction of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report that raised a red flag citing presence of high level of fecal coliform, suggestive of the presence of sewage. The green tribunal also directed the UPPCB to file another report on February 28. (Pic for representation)

In its eight-page submission before the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on February 17, the CPCB indicated a high level of fecal coliform (at 4,500) after collecting samples of water from the Sangam. Subsequently, the NGT pulled up the UPPCB, seeking explanation and action taken report, which the latter submitted along with an affidavit on Wednesday.

The green tribunal also directed the UPPCB to file another report on February 28, stating the measures taken and the quality of water through February month. The board will also review the report filed by the CPCB.

UPPCB’s latest water quality report claimed that the fecal coliform level was reported to be 2400 mpn/100ml (most probable number of organisms/100 ml of water). The fecal coliform level was reported to be 2200, even in the January 12 report submitted by the UPPCB to the NGT.

As per the board’s fresh report, the dissolved oxygen level was reported to be 8.9 mg/L and BOD level 3 mg/L. River water is considered fit for bathing, if the BOD level is less than 3 milligrams per litre and fecal coliform level below 2,500. The board submitted that the water at Sangam was fit for bathing. The UPPCB, in their submission, remained silent on the CPCB report.

After being pulled up on February 17, the UPPCB submitted an action taken report on February 18 (Tuesday). Another (fresh) report and an affidavit were submitted on Wednesday, the day when NGT called the UPPCB for a hearing, on the basis of the report submitted by the CPCB.

Senior officials at UPPCB said there is a possibility that the CPCB sampling method is different from what they follow. The board collects samples from the middle of the river stream and tests them for quality. The report of a sample, if taken from very near to a nullah or from the river bank where water is stagnated, will differ, they said.

When asked to comment, UPPCB officials said the water quality in Sangam has been fit for bathing ever since Mahakumbh-2025 began. “The water quality at Sangam is fit for bathing according to the water sample report. Level of fecal coliform was reported 2400 mpn/100 ml, which is within prescribed limit and fit for bathing. We have submitted the water quality report with the NGT, along with an affidavit before the principal bench on Wednesday during the hearing,” said UPPCB chairman Ravindra Pratap Singh.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in the state assembly that the water at the Sangam is fit for both bathing and ritual drinking (aachman).

“This time, 81 drains have been tapped, treating 261 MLD (million liters per day) of sewage. In January and February, fecal coliform levels at the Sangam nose were found to be within the acceptable range, below 2,500 MPN per 100 ml, according to the UP Pollution (Control) Board,” he said, according to an official statement.