Mahakumbh water quality: After NGT rap, UPPCB apologises for delay, submits action taken report

LUCKNOW: A day after being reprimanded by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for delay in submitting action taken report on maintaining water quality in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) tendered unconditional apology on Tuesday along with the report. “River water quality was not conforming with the primary water quality for bathing with respect to fecal coliform (FC) at all the monitored locations on various occasions,” the CPCB report stated. (Pic for representation)

“The delay in filing the comprehensive action taken report is neither deliberate nor intentional and the deponent is tendering an unconditional apology for the same,” stated the UPPCB in its 549-page action taken report submitted to the NGT principal bench, New Delhi.

HT had on Tuesday published a story ‘NGT summons UPPCB officials for not submitting report’.

The tribunal had summoned UPPCB officials after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which was also directed to test water quality and submit a report along with the UPPCB, raised red flag on the water quality based upon the test their team conducted in Prayagraj. However, the UPPCB did not submit an action taken report, as directed by the NGT, on December 23, 2024.

The CPCB filed a report pointing out non-compliance/violations. “River water quality was not conforming with the primary water quality for bathing with respect to fecal coliform (FC) at all the monitored locations on various occasions. Huge number of people bathing in Prayagraj during Mahakumbh in river, including auspicious bathing days, which eventually leads to increase in fecal concentration,” it stated. CPCB had taken water samples on January 12, 13, 15, 19, 20, and 24 from various locations and rivers Ganga and Yamuna. Its report also pointed towards no-compliance in the geosynthetic dewatering tubes.

The UPPCB, in its report submitted to the NGT on February 18, stated that the executive engineer, UP Jal Nigam (urban), Prayagraj, vide his letter on February 15, informed that till date all the sludge is being accumulated in the geo-tubes only and sludge extraction will be done once the geo-tubes are fully filled. As per the analysis reports of STPs and geo-tubes, the parameters are found conforming to the prescribed norms.

“The answering respondent will not leave any stone unturned to get the order of this Hon’ble Tribunal complied in its true letter and spirit as regards to the direction passed by this Hon’ble Tribunal,” stated the UPPCB reply to the NGT.

The water quality monitoring data of dissolved oxygen (DO), biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and fecal coliform (FC) indicates that water quality of Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj is achieving the norms of primary water quality criteria for bathing water except at Shastri bridge, Prayagraj, where there is a slight increase in data of biochemical oxygen demand (3.1 to 3.2 mg/l) and fecal coliform (4600-3300 MPN/100 ml).

“It is submitted that a coercive measure shall be taken against the concerned for the violation of environmental norms, as per law,” stated UPPCB.