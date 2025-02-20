Sangam water fit for ritual drinking, bathing: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted the water at the Sangam in Prayagraj is fit for both ritual drinking (aachman) and bathing. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

His statement comes days after a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report said the river water quality was not conforming to the primary water quality for bathing with respect to fecal coliform (FC) at all the monitored locations on various occasions.

The CPCB had taken water samples on January 12, 13, 15, 19, 20 and 24 from various locations along the Ganga and the Yamuna. On the basis of the CPCB report, the National Green Tribunal had pulled up the UP Pollution Control Board.

Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on the second day of the budget session, Adityanath also said over 56 crore (560 million) people have taken the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Yamuna since the start of the 45-day Mahakumbh on January 13.

Replying to an adjournment motion by the Samajwadi Party and the Congress over mismanagement and the stampede the Mahakumbh, the chief minister said, “The UP Pollution Control Board, in its report, has stated that during January and February, the fecal coliform level at the Sangam Nose was within the permissible limit of less than 2,500 mpn/100 ml (most probable number of organisms/100 ml of water).”

“The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has also confirmed that the water meets cleanliness standards. Both the UPPCB and CPCB are continuously monitoring water quality, and according to the latest reports, the water at Sangam is now fit for bathing and drinking,” he said.

The chief minister highlighted the improvement in the cleanliness of the Ganga and the Yamuna. In 2013, pollution levels were so severe that the Prime Minister of Mauritius refused to take a dip in the Ganga during the Kumbh when the Samajwadi Party was in power, he said.

“In contrast, 261 MLD (million litres per day) of sewage is being treated by tapping 81 drains, significantly improving the water quality at the Mahakumbh 2025,” he said about the current situation.

He also said, “The Opposition’s attempts to malign the Mahakaumbh with a false narrative will not be tolerated, nor will any disrespect toward the Sanatan Dharma.”

“The Mahakumbh is not just a religious festival, but a world-class display of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage,” he said.

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh has become a symbol of spiritual grandeur and administrative success, he said.

“In the tragic accident on Mauni Amavasya (January 29), when a barricade collapsed leading to injuries and fatalities to the devotees, 66 devotees were affected in the incident -- 30 died, 36 were injured. In a separate incident, seven devotees died. Of the 36 injured, 35 have been discharged, while one remains under treatment. Due to the promptness of the administration and the discipline of the devotees, the situation was brought under control quickly,” the chief minister said.

Paying tribute to the devotees who lost their lives in the January 29 stampede, as well as those who were victims of road accidents while travelling to and from Sonbhadra, Aligarh and other places during the Mahakumbh, the chief minister assured the House that the government would stand firmly with the affected families and extend all possible assistance.

The ones responsible for the stampede in Mahakumbh will not be spared at any cost, be it anyone, the chief minister said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party and Opposition leaders with a couplet, the chief minister said, “Bada haseen hai Inki zuban ka jadu, lagakar ke aag baharon ki baat karte hain, jinhone raat mai chun-chun ke bastiyon ko loota,vahi naseebon ke maaro ki baat karte hain.” (The magic of their words is amazing. Those who caused incidents of fire and looted hamlets at night, talk about the distressed).”

While the House was discussing the Mahkaumbh, over 56.25 crore devotees had already taken a holy dip in the sacred Triveni, he said.

“The Opposition is spreading baseless claims and (there are) misleading videos targeting Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India’s faith, and the Mahakumbh,” he added.

He asserted that such actions are not just an attack on Sanatan beliefs, but a direct affront to the faith of 56 crore devotees and the spiritual essence of India itself.

“The Mahakumbh is not the event of any particular party or government but a grand celebration of the society,” he said.

“The government’s role is that of a humble facilitator, dedicated to fulfilling its responsibilities with utmost sincerity,” he said.

Condemning the Opposition for making baseless statements and labelling the Mahakumbh as a waste of money, he said social media posts of the Opposition leaders bring to light their negative rhetoric against Sanatan Dharma.

“You may have your values and behaviour, but no civilized society can ever accept such remarks,” he said.

Hitting out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, Adityanath accused them of making irresponsible statements.

He criticised Banerjee for the statement calling the Mahakumbh “Mrityukumbh” and Jaya Bachchan for alleging that bodies were thrown into the Ganga.

The chief minister said these remarks were direct attacks on Sanatan Dharma and its traditions.

He criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for questioning the necessity of allocating significant funds and expanding the event.

He remarked that those who initially opposed the Mahakumbh have now quietly come to take a holy dip themselves.

“The Mahakumbh is not a new event but a centuries-old tradition rooted in the Vedic heritage. The Mahakumbh is the soul of Indian culture,” Adityanath said, asserting that it should not be viewed through a narrow political lens.

Noting that Mahakumbh 2025 is becoming a symbol of India’s power and Uttar Pradesh’s pride, he said the President, industrialists, judges, celebrities and common citizens are all participating in this event.

He said all the people coming to the Mahakumbh had praised it and this event was establishing the pride of Sanatan culture at the global level.

The state government and administration were fully committed to making the Mahakumbh 2025 a success. This event is strengthening the image of Uttar Pradesh and India on the global stage, he said.

“The vastness and grandeur of the Mahakumbh was unprecedented this time, in which people of all castes, religions and ideologies are participating. The organisation of the Mahakumbh is a form of worship of India’s spiritual wealth and civilization. This event reflects the unique traditions of India, which has inspired many ideologies of the world,” he said.