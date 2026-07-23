Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the government was ready to hold talks with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) either at former BJP president JP Nadda's residence or office, asserting that the government was open to discussions.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks following a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI)

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"Wherever you want we can discuss, either at Nadda Ji's house or office," Singh said. He also said that the government has approached the CJP four times so far.

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"Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution," Singh said, adding, "We do not stand on prestige."

Describing the outreach as part of the government's continued efforts, he added, "This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the government for the welfare of the students."

Appealing to the CJP leadership to engage in talks, Singh said, "Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions."

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{{^usCountry}} "I again request them to come for discussions and let us find a solution," Singh said. Not going to anyone's house or office: CJP {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I again request them to come for discussions and let us find a solution," Singh said. Not going to anyone's house or office: CJP {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the police had once again reached out to the party, informing it that Union Minister JP Nadda wanted to hold talks and had invited its leaders to his residence. However, the CJP declined the invitation.

"We are not going to anyone's house or office. A janata darbar is being held here, and if the ministers want to talk, they should come to the people. The discussion should take place at Jantar Mantar," Das said.

He added that the party was willing to meet at a neutral venue near Jantar Mantar if the government had security concerns at the protest site, and said it was still awaiting a response.

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Questioning the Centre's intent, Das said there was little point in holding "meaningless discussions" unless the government was prepared to consider the party's demands.

"Our time is valuable. Thousands of people are still participating in the protest, and we have to manage that as well. The government should clarify whether it genuinely intends to engage with us," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)