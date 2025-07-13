Union minister Chouhan uses convoy vehicle to rush accident victim to hospital

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday stopped his convoy in Bhopal to assist a youth injured in a road accident and ensured he was rushed to the hospital. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke to the hospital's doctor over the phone. (ANI)

According to an official statement, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was en route to attend a Jain community event in Awadhpuri area when he noticed a crowd gathered near Chetak Bridge.

"On inquiring, he learnt that a youth had been injured in a road mishap and was lying unattended. He quickly arranged for one of the vehicles in his convoy to rush the injured to a nearby hospital and deputed an official from his team to accompany the injured person," the statement said.

Chouhan also spoke to the hospital's doctor over the phone and asked him to give urgent medical attention to the injured person, it added.