Union ministers opt for carpool to attend ‘Chintan Shivirs’: Report

In an unique move, Union ministers have started practicing carpooling while going for meetings to improve efficiency, delivery of services and overall governance, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. Four such meetings have already been held so far on efficiency, time management, focused implementation of projects and policies and dealing with stakeholders.

One cabinet minister is usually accompanied by two ministers of state in the same car. Preferably, all three ministers will be from different ministries and states, the PTI report said. This exercise aims to increase interaction between ministers and has been implemented after suggestion from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In previous meetings, or 'Chintan Shivirs', Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, Piyush Goyal, Gajendra Shekhawat, Narendra Singh Tomar and Hardeep Singh Puri gave presentations. These presentations were followed by free-wheeling discussions on various relevant topics, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave suggestions, the report said.

According to Hindustan Times's sister publication Live Hindustan, the Prime Minister had suggested that all the ministers of the concerned department should come together by car pool and also sit together during the meeting so that communication and coordination between them can be better. Even during the meeting, they should discuss among themselves issues related to their ministry for better communication.