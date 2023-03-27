Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls BJP government 'uneducated', takes jibe at Centre

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took a jibe at the Centre and Prime Minster Narendra Modi while discussing about the development work done by his government in Delhi. He was speaking amid the budget session and said that the ‘creation of the universe apparently happened after 2014’ after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in the assembly tried to chime in when the CM was talking about his governments' performance.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

CM Kejriwal claimed that the amount of work done in last 65 years in Delhi was doubled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in eight years. The BJP MLAs cut in and mentioned the Centre's role in the development of metro system in the city. To this, the CM said, “Lord, everything is your (BJP) grace”.

“This moon, these stars, this sky, this earth, everything is yours... This world was created in 2014 itself," he said.

After that, he went on to mock the central government with the help of poems and called it an ‘uneducated government’. He rhymed few phrases using some popularly used terms for the right-wing party.

Earlier, CM Kejriwal claimed that the BJP government is ‘dangerous than British rulers’, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha.

