Home / India News / Fresh AAP v Delhi LG battle after Atishi orders discoms subsidy audit

Fresh AAP v Delhi LG battle after Atishi orders discoms subsidy audit

PTI | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Mar 27, 2023 03:18 PM IST

Delhi CM Kejriwal has ordered an audit of the subsidy given to discoms to check for any discrepancies. The audit will be carried out by CAG-empanelled agencies and directions will be issued in the next few days.

Delhi power minister Atishi on Monday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered an audit of the subsidy being given to discoms to ascertain if there are any discrepancies.

Delhi power minister Atishi on Monday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered an audit of the subsidy being given to discoms.(Twitter)
Delhi power minister Atishi on Monday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered an audit of the subsidy being given to discoms.(Twitter)

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said agencies empanelled with the Comptroller and Auditor Generalof India will conduct the audit and directions in this regard will be issued in two to three days.

Also Read: Deploy more workers at Chirag Delhi: Atishi

"A conspiracy is being hatched at a high level to stop free electricity being provided by the Kejriwal government.Files are not being shown to the chief minister and the power minister... Itshows that something is amiss," Atishi claimed.

"Government-appointed experts in discom boards were removed earlier and now questions are being raised if the LG is colluding with the discoms," she alleged.

Immediate reaction from the LG office was not available.

Atishi said the chief minister has ordered an audit of the subsidy being provided to the discoms to ascertain how this money was being used and if there were any discrepancies.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal subsidy atishi + 1 more
arvind kejriwal subsidy atishi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out