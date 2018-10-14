Unlike BJP, Congress won’t make false promises in poll manifesto: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot Sunday said that unlike the BJP, the Congress will not make false promises in its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in the state.

He said that the party will take feedback of all stakeholders across the state and the suggestions would be given to the election manifesto committee to incorporate them.

Congress will not make false promises, tell lies and create confusion of statistics in the election manifesto, Pilot said at a press conference after a marathon meeting of party’s election coordination committee here.

Promises that can be fulfilled right after coming to power will be announced in the manifesto, he added.

The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Avinash Pandey, Rameshwar Dudi and others.

Elaborating on the election campaign plan of the party, Pilot said the work of the campaign committee will be decentralised in all seven divisions and it will take into account the views of the masses.

Giving the slogan ‘Booth Jitao, Bhrashtachar Mitao’, he said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be “exposed with facts” at all the 51,000 polling booths on October 21.

Pilot further said that after coming to power, the Congress will not work with a vendetta but will reprimand those involved in corruption. Congress national general secretary Avinash Pandey, who is also Rajasthan in-charge, said party chief Rahul Gandhi would visit the state in the third week of October as part of his ‘Sankalp’ rally.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 20:08 IST