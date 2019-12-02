Unlike us, Hyderabad vet should get justice soon: 2012 gang-rape victim’s mom

india

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 10:35 IST

The mother of the 23-year-old paramedic, who was raped and murdered in 2012 in Delhi, has said she is happy that the AAP government has recommended the rejection of the of mercy petition of one of the death row convicts in the case.

Reports had said on Sunday that the Delhi government has “strongly recommended” to reject the petition filed by Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts, before President Ram Nath Kovind in the Delhi 2012 gang-rape case.

Delhi’s home minister Satyendar Jain has sent the file to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with the government’s recommendations in the case, news agency PTI had reported.

“I welcome the Delhi government’s decision to recommend rejection of mercy petition of one of the convicts in the case. I hope soon the accused will be hanged to death soon,” the mother Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim said, according to news agency ANI.

The woman was returning home after watching a film — Life of Pi — with her friend on December 16, 2012, when she was raped by six men and thrown off the bus. She died of her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29.

The mother of the woman, who would have turned 30 in May this year, also said that the rape and murder of the 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian last week was barbaric.

“Unlike us, who had to fight for seven years, she should get justice soon. The administration should reflect on why such incidents re-occur,” she said.

Vinay Sharma has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since his arrest in the Delhi 2012 gang-rape case and had filed a mercy plea, while Mukesh, another convict, had refused, according to officials.

One of the accused Ram Singh had hanged himself in the jail and another accused, a juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment in a reform facility.

Akshay Kumar Singh, the fourth death row convict, had not filed a review plea in the top court.