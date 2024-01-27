Unnao case: Delhi HC refuses to suspend 10-year jail sentence of Sengar’s brother

The Delhi high court has refused to suspend the sentence of Jaideep Singh Sengar, brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted in 2020 in a case pertaining to the death of the father of the Unnao rape victim. The court also said that the convict cannot seek parity with his co-accused, who were granted bail in the same case. (Shutterstock)

Taking note of a report by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on January 24 observed that the medical condition of the convict is “not of a nature that he cannot serve the sentence awarded to him in the jail”.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The court also said that the convict cannot seek parity with his co-accused, who were granted bail in the same case, since he has been in custody only for three years, which was much lower than the total 10-year prison term awarded to him.