Unnao case: Delhi HC refuses to suspend 10-year jail sentence of Sengar’s brother

ByShruti Kakkar, New Delhi
Jan 27, 2024 05:44 AM IST

The Delhi high court has refused to suspend the sentence of Jaideep Singh Sengar, brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted in 2020 in a case pertaining to the death of the father of the Unnao rape victim.

The court also said that the convict cannot seek parity with his co-accused, who were granted bail in the same case. (Shutterstock)
Taking note of a report by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on January 24 observed that the medical condition of the convict is “not of a nature that he cannot serve the sentence awarded to him in the jail”.

The court also said that the convict cannot seek parity with his co-accused, who were granted bail in the same case, since he has been in custody only for three years, which was much lower than the total 10-year prison term awarded to him.

