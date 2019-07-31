Unnao rape survivor is critical but stable, continues to battle for life: Doctors

india

Medical condition of the gang rape survivor, who sustained critical injuries in a car-truck collision on Sunday, is still critical, doctors said here on Wednesday.

“There is little improvement in her health condition,” said Sandip Tiwari, head of the department of trauma surgery at King George’s Medical University, where both the victim and her lawyer are battling for life.

The lawyer was put on oxygen on Wednesday after he was taken off ventilator for a few hours. “This is the process of weaning from ventilator,” said Tiwari.

Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty of trauma surgery, said: “The woman was in shock, apart from having fractured the femur bone and the collar bone and sustaining an injury in the chest. Her condition is critical but stable. But ever since she has been put on ventilator, her condition has not deteriorated further.”

