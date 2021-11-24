Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Until Kangana is behind bars': Sikh body on legal battle over ‘Khalistani’ jibe

The Sikh group which has filed an FIR against Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said the fight against the actor will be on until Kangana is put behind the bars. 
Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said they will fight the battle against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut until she is put behind the bars. 
Updated on Nov 24, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said they will fight the battle against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her recent 'derogatory' remarks on Sikhs and farmers until the actor is put behind the bars. "We will fight this battle until she is put behind bars for spreading hatred against Farmers and Sikhs," he tweeted a day after registering an FIR against the actor.

The complainant of this particular FIR was Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, a Mumbai-based businessman who was part of the delegation of the Sikh body that submitted the complaint on Monday. The actor has been booked under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

 

The Bollywood actor is facing a volley of complaints against her for her recent comments on India's freedom movement where she said India attained real freedom in 2014 and what was given to the country in 1947 was 'bheek (alms). Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress was the latest to have filed a formal complaint against Kangana over her comment.

While the storm over her 'bheek' comments which the actor has been defending unwaveringly is yet to die down, she stirred a fresh controversy while reacting to the announcement of the repeal of the farm laws. "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today.... But let's not forget one woman.... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes)...... No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life.... Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye...even after decades of her death... aaj bhi uske naam se kampte hain yeh.... Inko vaisa he guru chahiye... (they shiver from her name even today...they need such a guru," the actor wrote.

The back-to-back complaints, however, failed to stop the actor from commenting. With a photo where she is seen in a sultry dress, holding a glass of wine, the actor wrote, "Another day another FIR... just in case they come to arrest me... mood at home."

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday said Kangana can't escape the ambit of law because of the Y plus security that the Centre provided her.

