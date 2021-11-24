Centre’s security cover can’t save her: Nawab Malik on FIR against Kangana over ‘Khalistanis’ remark

Slamming Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her ‘Khalistanis’ remark, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday said that the Y plus security provided to her by the Centre cannot keep her from the ambit of law.

His statements refer to the First Information Report (FIR) filed against Kangana by the Sikh community for her “disrespectful, contemptuous and insulting” post on Instagram last week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three farm laws.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut replies to man demanding withdrawal of her Y-plus security cover, says it ‘is not given based on what you or I think’

“The Sikh community has filed an FIR against Kangana Ranaut, which is very relevant as she is habitual of insulting the great leaders. No one is above law, the…security provided to her from the Centre cannot help her anyone,” Malik told news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee (DGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Supreme Council Navi Mumbai Gurudwara Jaspalsingh Siddhu, and Amarjeet Singh Sandhu of Dadar’s Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara filed the FIR against Kangana.

With Sangat’s support, DSGMC succeeds in getting FIR registered at Khar Police Station u/s 295A against Kangana Ranaut for her hateful content on social media



The day is not far when she will be behind the bars for misusing freedom of speech pic.twitter.com/Axa89Wwfiy — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 23, 2021

Last week, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the former prime minister of India Indira Gandhi and said that she “crushed Khalistanis like mosquitoes” even at the “cost of her life” while praising her for taking a “decisive action.”

“The day is not far when she will be behind the bars for misusing freedom of speech,” Sirsa tweeted on Tuesday with a photo of the FIR issued against Kangana.

Malik, who has been at loggerheads with the Mumbai zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede over the Aryan Khan drugs’ case, criticised Kangana earlier as well for her ‘India got real freedom in 2014’ remark.

Demanding the return of her Padma Shri, Malik had said that it seems the actor is on a heavy dose of Malana cream.