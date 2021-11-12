'Looks like Kangana Ranaut took heavy dose of...': Nawab Malik on ‘freedom in 2014' row

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday condemned Kangana Ranaut's statement that India got real freedom in 2014 and said it seems the Bollywood actor is on a heavy dose of Malana cream, news agency ANI reported. "We strongly condemn actress Kangana Ranaut's statement that India got freedom in 2014. She insulted freedom fighters. The Centre must take back the Padma Shri from Kangana and arrest her," the minister said.

"Looks like Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream (a particular variety of hashish which grows specifically in HP) before making such a statement," Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik added while reacting to actress' statement that 'India got freedom in 2014' — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

Talking about India's freedom movement, Kangana has recently said that India got its actual freedom in 2014, apparently referring to Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister. Answering a question on Veer Savarkar, Kangana said the Congress is an extension of the British. The actor said the country got 'bheek' in 1947 and the real freedom came in 2014.

As the comment stirred a major controversy with politicians, Bollywood celebrities slamming Kangana, the actor defended her statement and said, "Even though I clearly mentioned that 1857 freedom fight was the first revolution that was curbed… which led to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century was given to us in Gandhi's begging bowl… Jaa aur ro ab (Go cry some more)."

Cutting across political parties, Kangana's comment has drawn flak. While the Congress demanded a recall of Kangana's Padma Shri, BJP MP Varun Gandhi exclaimed whether it is madness or treason. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said being a son of a freedom fighter, he found Kangana's comment as the biggest misuse of freedom (of speech).

The Aam Aadmi Party has already submitted a complaint to the Mumbai Police asking it to register a case against the Bollywood actor for his seditious remark.

The arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case has become a political controversy with the NCP criticising the role of central agency NCB and the BJP defending the central agency. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut comment on the issue of Aryan Khan as she said, "Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan’s defence…. We make mistakes but we mustn’t glorify them … I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise consequences of his actions…. Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It’s good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it’s criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong."