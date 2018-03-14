UP, Bihar bypolls results LIVE: Samajwadi Party leading in Phulpur, BJP ahead in Araria

The counting of votes for by-elections to three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will be held on Wednesday amid tight security.

The results are being keenly watched for pointers to a possible bigger opposition alliance before the next Lok Sabha polls.

The voter turnout was 47.45% in Gorakhpur and 37.39% in Phulpur on March 11. Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times.

Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar will face its first major electoral test, after it severed ties with the grand alliance (GA) last year, in the bypolls for Araria Lok Sabha and Bhabua and Jehanabad assembly seats, which took place on March 11.

Araria saw 57% turnout, down from 61.47 in 2014. Turnout in Bhabua was 54.3%, slipping from 59.80% recorded in the 2015 assembly polls. Jehanabad recorded 50.6% turnout, down from 55.22% in 2015.

Here are the live updates:

9.25am: BJP leading in Araria in Bihar after first round of counting.

9.13am: SP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad from Gorakhpur.

I am confident of my victory & that is what people are saying that SP's grand alliance will win this seat but there is a doubt in everyone's mind regarding EVM machines. Govt can do anything using state administration: Praveen Kumar Nishad, SP candidate from Gorakhpur. pic.twitter.com/zsXatGusH9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

9.12am: First round of counting in Phulpur: Samajwadi Party’s Nagendra Pratap Singh leading with 3,472 votes. BJP’s Kaushalendra Singh Patel secured 2,073 votes.

8.47am: SP takes lead in Gorakhpur rural assembly.

8.30am: Heavy security deployed at Gorakhpur university.

Counting for Gorakhpur by-polls to start at 8 am today; security deployed at Gorakhpur university where counting will be held pic.twitter.com/dpcGXELpDd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

8.15am: Phulpur was once represented by first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Phulpur witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and Keshav Prasad Maurya won there.

8.10am: In Araria, the contest is locked between RJD’s Sarfaraj Alam, son of deceased MP Taslimuddin, and BJP’s Pradip Singh while in Jehanabad the fight is between RJD’s Suday Yadav, son of deceased MLA Mundrika Singh Yadav, and JD(U)’s Abhiram Sharma.

8.05am: The BJP has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP’s Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel. The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat.

8am: Officers at the counting centre in Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh. The counting has begun.

Counting for Phulpur by-polls to start at 8 am, visuals of preparation from a counting centre. #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/a2Ke49p4gU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

7.45am: Counting for Araria Lok Sabha by-poll to begin at 8 am, visuals of preparation from a counting centre.