UP: BJP leader dies of cardiac arrest while preparing for election victory celebrations

A district-level BJP leader in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh died of cardiac arrest while preparing to celebrate the party’s impressive performance in the assembly polls in three northeastern states, another leader said.

Budhana Singh, 54, was the vice-president of the district unit of the BJP. He died at the party office on Saturday evening while preparing to celebrate after the election results for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya were declared, BJP district president Rupendra Saini said.

Saini said Budhana was rushed to an area hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

He was cremated at his native village in the district on Sunday.