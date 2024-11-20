UP bypolls: Election Commission takes action against policemen after Akhilesh Yadav's complaint; 2 suspended

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday ordered the suspension of two police personnel for violating its guidelines on checking of voters and stopping them from casting votes in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The action came after Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue, urging the poll panel to act on video evidence showing police personnel hindering voters. Following the directive, district election officers and superintendents of police verified the complaints and suspended the accused personnel for their misconduct.

Bypolls are currently underway in the nine assembly seats of Ghaziabad, Katehari, Khair, Kundarki, Karhal, Majhawan, Meerapur, Phulpur and Sisamau.

Taking serious note of social media reports by the Samajwadi Party alleging that certain communities were being barred from voting, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed Uttar Pradesh election officials to ensure a fair and impartial voting process.

They were told to take immediate cognisance of all complaints, and take prompt action and inform the complainant through social media also by tagging them.

They were warned that no eligible voter should be prevented from voting and that any kind of biased attitude would not be tolerated.

The officials told the poll machinery that strict action should be taken if anyone is found guilty after receiving a complaint.

The Police Commissionerate of Kanpur Nagar suspended the concerned sub-inspectors, Arun Kumar Singh and Rakesh Nadar, for violating the guidelines. In a post on X, it said, “Everyone has been directed to ensure complete compliance with the election process.”

Akhilesh says ‘Go without any fear’

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav had said that voters were being stopped from voting by the police administration. He appealed to the Supreme Court and the poll body to take immediate cognizance of the matter and said, “All the police officers who are checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs should be immediately suspended on the basis of the video. Police has no right to check Aadhaar ID cards or identity cards.”

After EC took cognizance of Yadav's complaints, the former UP chief minister took to X and said voters who cops earlier stopped should once again go and cast their votes.

"The Election Commission has also become alert and now it is giving assurance that those who have been stopped from voting should go and cast their vote once again. Now no malpractice will be allowed," he said.

Yadav further wrote, "If anyone stops you again, then inform the Election Commission officials or people from political parties present there or complain directly to the Election Commission. Thanks for this assurance from the Election Commission."

He said that dishonest officials, both of the police and administration, will not be spared, adding that the video evidence will become the basis for taking legal action against them.

"Go without any fear and make sure to cast your vote!" the SP leader said.

(with inputs from PTI)