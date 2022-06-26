UP bypolls: Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan welcome ‘younger brother’ Dinesh Lal Yadav to Lok Sabha

Bhojpuri actors-turned politicians, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, on Sunday congratulated fellow Bhojpuri superstar, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, who was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) by winning bypolls to Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | In blow to Akhilesh, BJP sweeps Rampur & Azamgarh seats; PM, Yogi hail victory

“I welcome my younger brother @nirhua1…now Azamgarh will what difference an MP can make…many thanks to voters of Azamgarh,” tweeted Manoj Tiwari, the BJP's MP from North East Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan thanked the Bhojpuri society ‘from the bottom of my heart.’ The saffron party's MP from Gorakhpur tweeted: “Thank you for increasing the respect and pride of (PM Narendra) Modi and Maharaj Ji (UP CM Yogi Adityanath). Thank you for electing Nirahua as parliamenatarian.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail