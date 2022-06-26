Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP bypolls: Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan welcome ‘younger brother’ Dinesh Lal Yadav to Lok Sabha

With Yadav's election to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh seat, the three Bhojpuri superstars-turned-politicians will all represent the BJP in Parliament's lower house.
Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ collects his winning certificate. (twitter.com/nirahua1)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 08:22 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Bhojpuri actors-turned politicians, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, on Sunday congratulated fellow Bhojpuri superstar, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, who was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) by winning bypolls to Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

“I welcome my younger brother @nirhua1…now Azamgarh will what difference an MP can make…many thanks to voters of Azamgarh,” tweeted Manoj Tiwari, the BJP's MP from North East Delhi.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan thanked the Bhojpuri society ‘from the bottom of my heart.’ The saffron party's MP from Gorakhpur tweeted: “Thank you for increasing the respect and pride of (PM Narendra) Modi and Maharaj Ji (UP CM Yogi Adityanath). Thank you for electing Nirahua as parliamenatarian.”

