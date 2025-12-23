Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid floral tributes at the statue of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, observed as Kisan Diwas. UP CM pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on 123rd birth anniversary

Attending the 'Kisan Samman Diwas' programme here, the Chief Minister noted that the Bharat Ratna awardee dedicated his life to the welfare of the country, its villages and its farmers.

Adityanath said Chaudhary Charan Singh believed that India could not prosper unless its farmers became prosperous, viewing rural India as the true foundation of the nation.

He recalled Singh's role in land reforms, the abolition of the zamindari system, and the enactment of the mandi law to curb exploitation of farmers by middlemen.

He also highlighted Singh's contribution toward tax relief for small and marginal farmers, the exemption of fertilisers from sales tax and the establishment of NABARD.

Charan Singh, a stalwart grassroots leader born in Meerut's Noorpur in 1902, served as India's prime minister from July 28, 1979, to January 14, 1980. He also previously served as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister.

During the event, Adityanath handed over tractor keys to beneficiaries under various farmer welfare schemes and flagged off the vehicles. According to an official statement, he also inaugurated the plot allotment process for the Chaudhary Charan Singh Seed Park at Atari in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister praised the dedication of farmers, saying their hard work turns the soil into food production regardless of the weather. He said the joy seen on the faces of farmers receiving tractors reflected their strength and resilience. Highlighting achievements in the state, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has paid around ₹75,000 crore more to sugarcane farmers in the last eight years than the total paid between 1996 and 2017.

He added the state recently increased sugarcane prices, fixing the rate for the early variety at ₹400 per quintal for the 2025'-26 crushing season.

Adityanath said agricultural productivity has increased while input costs have declined. He noted that 20 new Krishi Vigyan Kendras have been set up in the past eight years with support from the Centre, bringing the total in the state to 89 across nine across nine climatic zones. To ensure timely availability of quality seeds, a modern seed park is being developed in Lucknow, which is sexpected to raise production by up to 30 per cent, he said. Adityanath also mentioned plans for an advanced tissue culture laboratory in Barabanki to support crops like sugarcane, banana and potato.

Adityanath said the government has waived loans of farmers using 16 lakh private tubewells and provides annual financial support of ₹3,600 crore to the power corporation.

He concluded by noting that interest rates on cooperative loans have been reduced from 11.5 per cent to six per cent.

