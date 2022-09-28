UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on the occasion of the late and iconic singer's 93rd birth anniversary. He paid tribute to the legendary vocalist and said, "Sanatan Dharma means paying tributes to the one who devoted all her life to India's music and culture. She has sung maximum bhajans in praise of Lord Ram. Her patriotic songs were also unparalleled and are memorable."

Adityanath declared Ayodhya is 'becoming one of the most beautiful cities of the world'.

The road was also was inaugurated in the presence of union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy and some of the late singer's family members.

According to officials, the intersection at the banks of the Saryu River was developed at cost of nearly ₹8 crore. A 40-foot long and 12-metre high veena weighing 14 tonnes is installed at the intersection, which has been claimed to be a great attraction for tourists and music lovers and is the first place in the country where a giant musical instrument has been installed.

Prime minister Narendra Modi sent a video message in which he too paid tribute to the 'revered and affectionate idol of every Indian' and said 'Lataji was (a) seeker of Maa Saraswati (and) stunned the world with her divine voice. Lataji did sadhana... we all got the boon."

Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted: "Remembering Lata didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons."

