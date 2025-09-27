'Maulana forgot…': Yogi Adityanath's warning after ‘I Love Muhammad’ protest sparks unrest in Bareilly

Days after the clashes between police and locals in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a sharp warning and said that the UP government has sent a firm message that any disruptions will be met with strict punishment. While speaking at a 'Viksit UP' event on Saturday, the CM's remarks appeared to be directed at cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan(@CMOfficeUP)

Speaking at a 'Viksit UP' event on Saturday, the CM's remarks appeared to be directed at cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who had called for a protest in support of the "I Love Muhammad" campaign.

"Yesterday, a Maulana forgot who is in power in the state," said Adityanath, without taking any names. "He thought he could halt the system whenever he wanted, but we made it clear that there would be neither a roadblock nor a curfew. However, the lesson we have taught will make future generations think twice before rioting," he added.

The BJP leader further stated that since 2017, a curfew has not been allowed in the state as he questioned the intent behind the public gathering.

“What kind of way is this to halt the system? This was the trend in UP before 2017; since 2017, we have not allowed even a curfew. The story of Uttar Pradesh's development begins here,” said Adityanath.

‘I Love Muhammad’ board triggers unrest in Bareilly

Violence broke out in Bareilly on Friday after several protestors gathered near a mosque as part of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The gathering allegedly took place after a call from Maulana Tauqeer Raza, a cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief.

The protest was a response to Kanpur police having filed an FIR over an “I Love Muhammad” board put up for the Barawafat procession September 4.

Following the unrest, District Magistrate Avinash Singh told PTI that Section 163 of the BNSS (prohibitory order) was in effect in the area, which also requires written permission for any march or demonstration. Singh added that the Friday protest took place despite the order as an “attempt to disrupt peace.”

DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni also told news agency PTI that the clashes hinted at a "pre-planned conspiracy", and vowed to identify all perpetrators using video evidence, ensuring “exemplary punishment”.

(With PTI inputs)