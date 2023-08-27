‘My sister died… leave was not approved’: UP constable's video goes viral

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, a police constable from the Baghpat police department in Uttar Pradesh can be seen narrating his ordeal. The constable said that the department was least concerned about the lives of police personnel. He says, “The purpose of this video is to highlight some issues faced by the police personnel. In the last 2 years at least 10-12 constables have committed suicides in UP. But no official has reacted to it. Yesterday too 2 police personnel committed suicide in Ayodhya and Meerut… Has anyone thought why these incidents are happening…” UP police constable Omveer Singh(X/Benarasiyaa)

"I am hurt… my sister died on July 20. My leave was not approved… Our postings are also approved for far away places… This is a request to remove the Border Scheme. At least we can stay near our homes and look after our family too," he added.

The police constable in the video identified himself as Omveer Singh from the Baghpat police department.

READ | U.P. Police theme song on X attracts many viewers

Sharing the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) a user wrote, "Video of UP police constable Omveer Singh from Baghpat has surfaced on social media. Directs attention towards the cases of suicide by cops. "I am hurt because my sister died on July 20. My leave was not approved," he said."

Several people reacted to the video. A user wrote, “@myogioffice Heart breaking and there is an honesty in this guys voice . Mental health is important for everyone , and leaves are essential to reside and rejusvinate and coping up. Hope the cm does takes this issue seriously and kudos to ai veer Singh for talking about it,” while another commented, “@dgpup @Uppolice @CMOfficeUP Kindly help him n all those who are facing such problems. They are human being too.”

The video sheds light on the rising cases of suicides within the police department. Earlier a task force formed by the Union Home Ministry found issues related to humiliation, harassment, and leave-related concerns as the reasons behind the rising cases of suicides in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). "The effect of stress is more on jawans who are continuously working in high-intensity duties," said a senior official of the Union Home Ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON