UP cop dismissed for demanding Yogi government’s dismissal

In a bizarre incident, a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constable has been dismissed for demanding the dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

The constable Munish Yadav, on Saturday, wore a red Samajwadi cap with his uniform and went to the district collectorate carrying a placard which said, ‘Yogi sarkar ko barkhast karo’ (Dismiss the Yogi government)

Munish Yadav told the media that the state government should be dismissed because it has failed to control the law and order situation. He said that he had come to give a memorandum in this regard to the Governor, through the district magistrate.

District Magistrate J.B. Singh said that the constable had not met him but he had heard about the incident from media persons.

Munish Yadav, a resident of Etawah, is presently posted in Noida.

Director General of Police O.P. Singh has taken cognizance of the incident and has issued dismissal orders for Munish Yadav on grounds of gross indiscipline.

Munish Yadav’s family members pleaded that he was mentally disturbed and hence the incident.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 11:57 IST