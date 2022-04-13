UP cop refuses comment on Gorakhnath Temple attack accused's mental health

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On 3 April 2022, a man forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 02:02 PM IST
ANI |

Chief Superintendent of Gorakhpur Sadar Hospital Dr J S P Singh, on Tuesday refused to comment on the mental condition of the Gorakhnath Temple attack accused.

ATS team took Murtaza Abbasi for a medical check up on Tuesday at Sadar hospital, Gorakhpur to show his hand injury. Dr Singh further stated that besides the hand injury there was no other physical injury on the body of the accused.

"Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi has sustained no other injuries than the ones being already treated, for which the doctors have bandaged Murtaza's hands and performed an X-ray to identify other injuries," said Dr J.S.P. Singh, Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

"No such evidence can be substantiated which would suggest if the accused is mentally unfit," he added. Earlier on 4 April 2022, Murtaza's father stated that he (Murtaza) was mentally unstable and thus had no intentions to commit the offence.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh had taken Murtaza to the hospital for his medical examination.

Murtaza was shifted to the Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) headquarters in Lucknow on April 6 for investigations.

On 3 April 2022, a man forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon.

Not ruling out the terror angle in forcibly entering the Gorakhnath Temple and assaulting the police personnel, the Uttar Pradesh government had handed over the probe to the Anti-Terrorism Squad after the accused got arrested. 

