UP court convicts rape accused in 9 working days

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:38 IST

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district has convicted a 22-year-old man for the rape of a four-year-old girl, concluding the trial within nine working days.

The accused was awarded life imprisonment and told to pay Rs. 2 lakh to the minor’s family.

Auraiya superintendent of police Suniti said, “Additional district judge Rajesh Chauhan of POCSO court convicted the accused in nine working days by conducting daily hearings.” On August 1, the accused lured her to his house and raped her. Her parents lodged an FIR under IPC section 376 (rape) and section 5/6 of the POCSO Act, the SP said.

The accused was arrested the next day. After collecting evidence and recording witnesses’ statements, a charge sheet was filed on August 18 and the court had accepted it on August 20.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 01:38 IST