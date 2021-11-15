UP elections: Can’t compare Patel with Jinnah for vote bank politics, says Yogi

The political row over Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav equating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Mohammad Ali Jinnah continued on Sunday with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying that a national hero cannot be compared with the Pakistan founder for votebank politics.

Without naming anyone, Adityanath said: “The opposition does not have any issue to raise.... Rashtranayak (national hero) Sardar Patel is on one side and Jinnah, who divided the country, is on the other. They support Jinnah and insult Patel. But we support Patel. He is a rashtranayak (national hero) while Jinnah will remain a villain for centuries. Will you support those supporting Jinnah?”

“A national hero Sardar Patel can’t be compared with Jinnah for the sake of vote bank politics,” he added.

Referring to history books, the chief minister said: “History never termed emperor Ashoka or Chandragupta Maurya great, but it termed Alexander, who was defeated by Chandragupta Maurya, great. Historians are silent on such issues. However, once the countrymen learn the truth, India will change.”

The chief minister was speaking at the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan in Lucknow when he made the remarks.

Continuing his veiled attack on the opposition, Adityanath also claimed that those who are raising the issue of partition are in a way supporting the Taliban.

“Those who are speaking about the partition are in a way extending support to the Taliban. As soon as the Taliban resurfaced in Afghanistan, a number of voices started to come up in its support. When strong action was taken, these voices went soft.” he said.

“Supporting the Taliban means supporting a power that works against humanity, against Lord Buddha’s message of ‘maitri’ (friendship). Certain people are moving in that direction and we need to be aware of them,” he added.

The chief minister’s remarks appeared to be in reference to a statement by Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the SP, blaming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the country’s partition, a day after saying India would have remained unified had Muhammad Ali Jinnah been made its first prime minister.

Adityanath also said Brahmins themselves suffer but they do not allow their religion to come under attack.

“When we talk about Brahmins, a concept automatically comes in front of everyone. Brahmin means rites, culture and religion. They themselves suffer but do not let their religion come under attack,” he said.

He further stressed that Brahmins are the “base of Sanatan dharma” and have preserved the culture and religion over the years.