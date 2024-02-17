UP: Five get life term for rape, murder of 12-year-old girl in Maharajganj
PTI |
Feb 17, 2024 11:50 AM IST
The minor was strangled to death after being raped by the accused on January 18, 2021.
Maharajganj: A court here has sentenced five men to life imprisonment after convicting them in a case of gang rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl.
Special Public Prosecutor Vinod Singh said that the court of Additional Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Singh on Friday sentenced five men -- Pankaj Sahni, Vivek, Govind Chauhan, Sonu and Ram Narayan Rajbhar -- all in their late twenties in a 2021 case of the minor girl's gang-rape and murder.
The court also imposed a fine of ₹90,000 on each of the convicts.
According to police, the victim was strangled to death after being raped by the accused at the Khalikgar village under Purendarpur police station in the district on January 18, 2021.
