PTI |
Jan 23, 2025 06:57 PM IST

Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government will confer the prestigious UP Gaurav Samman on six distinguished individuals this year during the state's foundation day celebrations, which will take place from January 24 to January 26 at Awadh Shilp Gram in Lucknow.

UP foundation day celebrations to be held from Jan 24-26; six people to receive 'Gaurav Samman'

Along with the main event, a variety of programs will be held throughout the state, including at Sector-7 of Maha Kumbh, Noida Shilpgram and in all 75 districts.

The grand celebration in Lucknow will be graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Talking to reporters, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said that the theme for Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 is "Development and Heritage: Uttar Pradesh on the Path to Progress" .

The activities will include exhibitions, seminars, conferences, cultural programs, competitions and roadshows organized by various departments, all reflecting this theme.

Uttar Pradesh Day will be celebrated on January 24, followed by National Tourism Day and Voter Awareness Day on January 25, and Republic Day on January 26, all with great enthusiasm and grandeur, he said.

Special exhibitions will highlight the state's heritage and development. A tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his centenary year, will showcase significant moments from his life, he said.

Other exhibits will commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and themes such as "Our Constitution, Our Pride," Singh added.

Visitors can explore exhibitions featuring arts, crafts and products from all 75 districts under the One District, One Product scheme. Food courts will offer a chance to savour diverse regional cuisines, Singh said.

Six exceptional individuals from different fields will be honoured with the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman.

Each recipient will receive a prize of 11 lakh, a certificate of appreciation and a shawl, the minister said.

The awardees include: Krishnakant Shukla from Varanasi ; Himanshu Gupta from Vrindavan, Mathura ; Manish Verma from Kanpur ; Krishna Yadav from Bulandshahr ; Colonel Subhash Deshwal from Bulandshahr ; and Dr Jai Singh from Bahraich .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

