UP government to give smartphones to around 4 lakh Anganwadi workers

The Anganwadi workers have played an important role in the UP model of Covid-19 control, a release issued by the government said.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 08:34 PM IST
An anganwadi worker delivers medicine to a woman.(Parveen Kumar/HT)

All Anganwadi workers will get smartphones in Uttar Pradesh after chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a high-level meeting, instructed the officials concerned to ensure their distribution in order to help those crucial in implementation of women and child welfare schemes in rural areas.

There 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centres in the state and around four lakh workers.

The Anganwadi workers have played an important role in the UP model of Covid-19 control, a release issued by the government said. "In order to smoothen their activities, the chief minister on Tuesday directed to provide smartphones to all Anganwadi workers in the state," it said.

All data related to women and children schemes will now be in the hands of Anganwadi workers, the release said, adding that the government will also train them n how to use smartphones efficiently for their work.

According to an official spokesperson, this will result in maximum transparency in implementation of the schemes. Decisions related to the schemes will be taken on the basis of real-time data, without delay, and the scope for corruption will be minimised, the release read.

"After being equipped with smartphones, the various schemes in rural areas including nutrition and child welfare, will be implemented in a more effective manner," it added.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi also launched 'Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana' for children who lost their parents due to Covid-19 and those who are suffering from other diseases. "The smartphone initiative will also help in implementation of this scheme," the release added.

