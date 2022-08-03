UP govt clears 797 crore budget for beautification of Ram temple area

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a budget of ₹797.68 crore to beautify the Ram temple area in Ayodhya along the lines of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the state’s minister for tourism and culture, Jaiveer Singh, told reporters.

The sanctioned programme is aimed at renovation and widening of roads leading to the Ram temple, Singh said, adding that a two-year deadline was set by the cabinet for completing the project.

“We will develop the area in Ayodhya on the pattern of KV Corridor,” said Singh.

According to the minister, the approved budget includes the cost of constructing the 12.940-km Sahadatganj-Nayaghat main road. Development of this area would pave the way for easier access to the temple and prevent overcrowding, he added.

Singh said the road would be constructed by the state’s public works department after acquisition work, which would be carried out following financial rules by the competent authority for land acquisition.

The Ayodhya vision document provides for construction of modern roads along with sewer lines, power cables, water ducts and provision of other utilities. The 12.940-km road will be used as trunk road of modern Ayodhya city.

In another major decision, the cabinet also approved a proposal to set up a regional centre/campus of the Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University in Lucknow.

According to Singh, the cabinet gave its nod for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state’s home department and the Divyangjan empowerment department to provide free construction of special secondary schools for three years so that the university’s regional campus can start operations.

The campus will shift once its facility on the Lucknow campus of Uttar Pradesh Institute of Forensic Sciences is ready.

The Union government had set up the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar as an institute of national importance for availability of efficient personnel for national security agencies and police services, training and research on issues of internal and external security.

The cabinet also gave its nod on Tuesday to the Mukhyamantri Nagar Srajan Yojana (CM NSY) for creation, upgrading and expansion of new urban local bodies and to provide basic infrastructure facilities on priority, Singh said.

Urban development minister AK Sharma told reporters that under the formula for the scheme’s implementation, 90% weightage would be given to population (2011 census) while 10% weightage would be given to the area.

A sum of ₹550 crore has been provided for the scheme in the state’s budget for 2022-23. This includes ₹366.30 crore for newly created nagar panchayats, ₹53.35 crore for expanded nagar panchayats, ₹58.85 crore for expanded nagar palika parishads and ₹71.50 crore for expanded nagar nigams. New technology for construction of buildings would be used under the scheme.