At Prayagraj junction, ‘gallery’ dedicated to freedom struggle coming up at FOB
The newly constructed foot overbridge (FOB) at Prayagraj Junction, connecting platform number 1 to 6, is gradually taking shape of a gallery dedicated to freedom fighters and major incidents that are associated with the freedom struggle.
While using the FOB, the train passengers would have a feeling like they are passing through a museum gallery with pictures depicting the chronology of events of the freedom movement of the country. The entire work is being carried out under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’ initiative, commemorating the 75 years of India’s Independence.
“The paintings that are being created by our team will give the feeling of witnessing specific incidents and events of the freedom struggle like Dandi March, the First War of Independence of 1857, the Kakori incident,” said Javed ‘Fankar’, the lead painter whose fifth generation is now into the field of painting.
Around 11 panels, measuring 36 square feet, will showcase the prominent incidents associated with the entire freedom struggle and the freedom fighters who were associated with it.
“For example, our painting of 1857 war of Independence will show Rani Lakshami Bai fighting with British and how Mangal Pandey fought for our freedom. Likewise, we will show Subhash Chandra Bose asking fellow countrymen ‘Tum mujhe khun do, mai tumhe azadi dunga’, or for that matter Bhagat Singh throwing bomb in the British Parliament etc. All these scenes will be showcased on the panels of the FOB,” said Javed.
Some of the paintings would be based on and will also carry famous slogans given by great leaders like ‘Sarfaroshi ki tamanna…’ by Bismil Azimabadi and others, he added.
Public relation officer (PRO), Prayagraj Division of the North Central Railways (NCR), Amit Singh said, “As the country is celebrating the 75th year of Independence and the Indian railways is undertaking several initiatives to mark the celebrations, the Prayagraj Division too has joined in through this ‘gallery’ of freedom fighters’ being painted at FOB number 4.”
“Besides painting the entire episode of the incidents associated with our freedom struggle, we will be painting portraits of a number of renowned freedom fighters including Mahatama Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekanad and many others on the panels installed on the sides of around 100-metre long FOB,” said Himanshu Agarwal, who is also associated with the project.
-
Rollback decision to impose GST on Golden Temple ‘serais’: CM
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday demanded immediate rollback of the Centre's decision to levy good and services tax on 'serais' (inns) in the vicinity of Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. Calling the imposition of GST as “arbitrary”, Mann said the 'sarais', including Guru Gobind Singh NRI Niwas, Baba Deep Singh Niwas and Mata Bhag Kaur Niwas, are associated with the Golden Temple.
-
IRCTC resumes domestic, international tours from Pune, Mumbai
Pune: Citizens will soon be able to travel across the country and to some international destinations at affordable rates as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has resumed its tour packages for the public. After a two-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IRCTC west region has restarted some of its prominent domestic tours to Rajasthan, south India and Punjab, and its international tours to Dubai and Nepal.
-
I don’t need an election symbol to get elected, says Shinde
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde without naming Uddhav Thackeray attacked Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Tuesday while asserting that he doesn't need an election symbol to get elected by people. Shinde and Thackeray camps are locked in bitter fight over party symbol. Shinde said he has worked a lot in his constituency. “So much so that I don't need an election symbol to get elected by people,” said Shinde during a public rally at Purandar.
-
Har Ghar Tiranga mission: 3.86 cr flags ready against target of 4.76 cr in U.P.
Uttar Pradesh government has readied 3.86 crore Tricolours so far against a target of 4.76 crore for the UP government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' mission, as part of the nationwide programme of flag-hoisting from August 13 to August 15, said a government spokesperson. The Tricolour drive is a part of the a national celebration of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, Amrit Mahotsava.
-
Hoist Tricolour from Aug 9 to 15, appeals Akhilesh
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state through a statement to hoist the Tricolour on their houses from August 9 to August 15. Akhilesh's call comes when the state and the union governments are preparing for the Amrit Mahotsava (75 years of India's Independence), Independence Week (from August 11 to August 17) and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' from August 13 to 15.
