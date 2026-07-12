Future of 16 new govt degree colleges remains uncertain as UP academic session begins

: Even though the new academic session in Uttar Pradesh began on July 1, the future of 16 new government degree colleges remains uncertain as the state government is yet to take a final decision on making them operational. Director of higher education BL Sharma said academic activities at the Jewar college would begin this session, while the remaining colleges would become operational after further directions from the state government. (For representation only)

The colleges include nine newly constructed institutions under the Prime Minister Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK). Of these, only one has been approved to begin academic activities, while the remaining eight are still awaiting clearance. Another seven government degree colleges remain non-functional after state universities declined to operate them as affiliated institutions.

During a virtual review meeting chaired by the principal secretary on June 9, officials reviewed the progress of 20 PMJVK colleges that have either been completed or are under construction. A senior higher education department official said construction of 10 colleges had been completed and they were ready to admit students in the 2026–27 academic session.

However, approval has so far been given only to the Government Women’s Degree College at Atiyabad Mehandipur in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, where Arts courses will begin this session.

No decision has yet been taken on the remaining nine completed PMJVK colleges. These are government degree colleges at Sandwa Chandrika Purabgaon and Laxmanpur Gabi Mahuwan in Pratapgarh; Government Women’s Degree College, Dharauti Khurd, Loni (Ghaziabad); Government Girls’ Degree College, Rajpur Chhajpur (Muzaffarnagar); Government Girls’ Degree Colleges at Haran Fatehpur and Udri Pelkha in Shamli; Government Women’s Degree College, Patna Khas (Sant Kabir Nagar); Government Girls’ Degree College, Basti (Azamgarh); and Government Model Degree College, Lambakheda, Tanda Swar (Rampur).

Director of higher education BL Sharma said academic activities at the Jewar college would begin this session, while the remaining colleges would become operational after further directions from the state government.

Apart from the PMJVK colleges, seven other government degree colleges are also awaiting a decision. Of the 69 government degree colleges established last year, only 46 have become operational, while state universities refused to take charge of seven colleges as affiliated institutions.

These include Government Degree College, Gunai Gaharpur, Meja, in Prayagraj. Although teaching and non-teaching posts have already been created for these colleges and there is no administrative hurdle, classes have still not started despite the commencement of the new academic session.