e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / UP govt gives 4 reasons to HC for not transferring DM after Hathras gang rape

UP govt gives 4 reasons to HC for not transferring DM after Hathras gang rape

Among the four reasons the Uttar Pradesh government cited was that the transfer of district magistrate was made an issue by political parties with oblique motive to exert political pressure.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has listed four reasons before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court for not transferring district magistrate of Hathras after the gang-rape incident in the district in September.

The government also tried to justify the decision to perform the last rites of the deceased in the night.

The case came up for hearing in the court of Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Ranjan Roy on November 25 last. The order was uploaded on the court’s website on December 2 (Wednesday).

During an earlier hearing of the case on November 5, the court had asked advocate of the Uttar Pradesh government, SV Raju, whether it was fair and reasonable to allow the district magistrate of Hathras to continue at the same post during the pendency of the investigation.

Raju informed the court that after pondering over the issue the government decided not to transfer the district magistrate of Hathras Praveen Kumar Laxkar for four reasons. Firstly, the transfer of district magistrate has been made an issue by political parties with oblique motive to exert political pressure. Secondly, there is no question of the DM tampering with the evidence relevant to the investigation. Thirdly, security of the family is now in the hands of the CRPF with which the state government and its authorities have no concern.

Fourthly, the investigation (of Hathras case) is being conducted by the CBI and the state government has no role to play.

The government counsel also attempted to justify the cremation of the victim in the night and pointed out that the Hathras DM did not commit any wrong in this regard.

On September 14 last, the 19-year-old Dalit victim was raped by four persons in Hathras district when she had gone to the fields to collect fodder for cattle. She was partially paralysed in the attack.

As her condition deteriorated, she was moved to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 28 and died in the early hours of September 29.

The court has fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing.

tags
top news
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Maharashtra farmers launch day-long protests against farm laws
Maharashtra farmers launch day-long protests against farm laws
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In