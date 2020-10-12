e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / UP govt wants courts to expedite hearing of POCSO Act, crime against women cases

UP govt wants courts to expedite hearing of POCSO Act, crime against women cases

In the letter, Awasthi has informed the high court that the state government will launch a special campaign for the safety and security of women from October 17.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 02:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of between January 1 and September 30.
Despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of between January 1 and September 30. (FILE PHOTO.)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the registrar general of the Allahabad high court to issue directives to all courts to expedite the hearing of cases related to the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) and also cases of crimes against women.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi has written a letter to the registrar general in this connection.

In the letter, Awasthi has informed the high court that the state government will launch a special campaign for the safety and security of women from October 17.

He also informed the high court that despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of in courts between January 1 and September 30. During this period, 151 accused were convicted under the POCSO Act, he said.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised in Sindh; activist says only 20 of 428 left
Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised in Sindh; activist says only 20 of 428 left
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In