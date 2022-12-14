Home / India News / UP has promise to become India's economic powerhouse: Ambassador Sandhu

Published on Dec 14, 2022 10:32 AM IST

Indian ambassador to the US noted several transformative changes taking place in the state, including, a business-friendly climate, ambitious defence corridor, world-class data center and connectivity projects.

Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu with the Uttar Pradesh delegation.
ByHT News Desk

Uttar Pradesh has the promise to become an economic powerhouse of India, said the Indian ambassador to the US on Tuesday underlining the change in approach in the most populous state in the country.

"The industry stakeholders, who are present here, have been strong pillars of the India-US relationship. They are eagerly looking forward to taping opportunities present in Uttar Pradesh. UP, with a population of 240 million is the most populous state," Indian ambassador Taranjit Sandhu said.

"Currently, with its dynamic leadership, it has the promise to become the economic powerhouse of India," he added.

Sandhu was speaking at UP Global Investors Summit 'New India Growth Engine Programme'.

He noted several transformative changes taking place in the state, including, a business-friendly climate, ambitious defence corridor, world-class data center and connectivity projects.

"Image the landscape which is going to change and that is why the investors need to be there when the changes are undertaken," he added.

Speaking at the event, UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that the aim is to make Uttar Pradesh a USD1 trillion economy.

"Uttar Pradesh's exports were 88 thousand crores, which has increased to 1.56 lakh crore today. Our economy did well even during the time of Corona. We want to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy," said UP Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

Union Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna further said that the state has electricity, security, land, and connectivity and the target is to invest 10 lakh crores.

"UP has electricity, security, land, and connectivity. Our target is for an investment of 10 lakh crores. Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, France, the UK, and Mauritius have shown enthusiasm," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

